Sandy Longley: Chichester BID In My View column

Chichester BID – In My View column by Sandy Longley, Manager of Boots Chichester and Director at Chichester BID.

As I write this, it marks 45 years of working in retail. As you can probably guess I went straight into working as a fresh faced 16-year-old, as was expected at the time for some of us. I started working for Boots just before the store moved to a larger premises, which brought not only different products and ranges, but a different experience too.

Back in 1979 we used to shop for what was needed at the time. Cash was king, cheques were sometimes used, and credit cards had only just appeared. To buy the latest car would cost you £600, the average house price was £32,000 and a packet of crisps just 5p!

The first ‘online shopping’ was in 1979 as was the first mobile phone in Japan. We now all embrace online shopping and our mobile phones, even using them as a payment method.

With the huge digital developments and inventions that are now part of our daily lives, it has encouraged us to re-think the high street experience. People now look to the city centre for experiences rather than just necessities, from a shopping trip with friends followed by coffee to a family meal or fun day out.

In the city this summer, people of all ages have been taking part in The Big Hoot Trail, Hoot on the Green and the Summer Street Party and I have seen the delight it has created.

Along with my co-Directors at the BID, I have enjoyed being part of the planning of some of these initiatives to give our businesses, community, and visitors the best experience in the city centre whether working, shopping or visiting Chichester.

We are now thinking ahead to Christmas plans which promise to be even more exciting for everyone to enjoy.