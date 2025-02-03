Schools management news hailed by MP

MP Helena Dollimore has hailed the news that the University of Brighton Academies Trust (UBAT) will no longer run and manage local schools.

She stated: "This is a victory for the young people of Hastings and Rye and a vindication of what pupils, parents and teachers have been campaigning for.

"Since being elected, I have been raising problems with the (UBAT) at the highest levels. Our teaching staff in our local schools are doing a brilliant job, but we heard from many teachers and the teachers’ union (NEU) that under UBAT our schools weren’t getting the support and resources they needed.

"We were horrified to hear that the Trust was taking a whopping 20 per cent of the Government grant meant for our local schools. The Minister for Schools confirmed to me in Parliament last month that this cannot continue."

Helena added: "There will now be a process to determine who runs our local schools. While I am not the one making the decision, I will be asking all those involved how they plan to work with, not against, the local community to drive up standards.

"I know that many parents and carers will have a view on who they would like to take over from UBAT, or who you would not like to take charge of your child’s education. I want to hear your views on this issue.

"You can let me know what you think by visiting my website: https://www.helenadollimore.com/ubat or by emailing me at [email protected].

"Our local schools have been left behind for too long. It is not good enough that over half our young people leave with the basic qualifications in English and Maths. I am determined to work with local parents and carers, school staff and young people to make sure that every child here can get the best possible start in life."