Senior Snippets - effective skin care tips for seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to the latest edition of Senior Snippets: the monthly advisory column with the older members of our community in mind, brought to you by Caroline Aherne of Home Instead in Bexhill and Battle

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this instalment, I will be sharing some simple yet very effective skin care tips for seniors. As a person gets older, his or her skin tends to get more sensitive and thus needs extra care and protection.

Eat the Right Foods: Everybody, including seniors, should eat foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These foods not only help the skin look good but also feel good. Particularly helpful foods for the skin include: green vegetables, melons, berries, walnuts, salmon, and avocados.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay Hydrated: The sensation of thirst decreases in seniors, and therefore they are more at risk of becoming dehydrated. Drinking lots of water helps hydrate skin from the inside out, so remember to drink plenty of fluids every day.

Home Instead

Sun Protection: The sun will dry out the skin almost faster than anything else. Wear protective clothing when going out in the sun for extended periods of time and invest in a good sunscreen.

Avoid Harsh Soaps and Excessive Washing: Most seniors do not lead an overly active life and so do not need to vigorously scrub the skin on a daily basis. Washing the face with water or a mild soap is often sufficient. Purchasing a soft, mild bath soap is also a good idea, and make sure the bath water isn’t too hot!

Use a Good Skin Cream: Choosing a good moisturizing skin cream is a must. Such a cream should contain natural ingredients such as: vitamin A, vitamin E, aloe cucumber extract and natural antioxidants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use a humidifier: Cold, dry air saps moisture from your skin, which causes all kinds of problems, including dryness, dullness, flaking, and accelerated aging. A humidifier can help prevent all these damaging effects, and help you maintain soft and supple skin.

To make a suggestion for a future topic, please write to me at [email protected] or by post to Home Instead, 1B Buckhurst Road, Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex TN40 1QF. Alternatively, you can also call me on 01424 401402.