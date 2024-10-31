Sharmila's fundraiser for Lewes District Citizens Advice

2 years ago, I started volunteering for Lewes District Citizens Advice, what a great decision! Let me tell you a little about the charity and how we change people’s lives.

LDCA is a small, local, independent charity that is embedded within its community. Most people think we are funded by the Government but that is not the case at all.

We must raise all our own income to run our charity and we are a paid member of the National Citizens Advice Association.

We can all face problems that seem complicated or intimidating. We believe no one should have to face these problems alone.

Every day our trained volunteers and staff provide free, confidential, independent, and impartial advice. Trust me, we are super busy every day.

We are the leading provider of generalist and specialist advice across Lewes district. Our support is open to all and delivered in the community, at our offices and via the phone, email, and video conferencing.

More people than ever need our help.

Our support covers a range of services that are free of charge and include (but are not limited to) money advice & debt, food poverty, energy poverty, accessing and maintaining benefits, immigration, employment, education, housing, and equality issues.

We undertake general signposting and provide vouchers for fuel, food, clothes and second-hand furniture for those in poverty. We take a holistic approach to providing advice, helping people with multiple issues.

In 2023 we helped 1800 clients with 6423 differing issues through the delivery of our advice work during a national Cost of Living crisis.

With your help we can support the people that need us most. Any donations we receive will go towards our area of greatest need - helping more clients.

The support we offer will empower clients with the knowledge and tools so that they can solve their own problems in the future.

So I hope you can see how LDCA is so important in our community and helps all of us.

My aim is to :Trek to Everest Base Camp and Hopefully Get Back to Sussex in One Piece! Why????

• I have always wanted to do it.

• It’s very hard especially as I am now getting older 😜.

• There is a crazy and dangerous flight to get to the start.

• 11 days trekking to the foot of the world’s highest peak.

• It’s only 5500metres!!!!

• The altitude is is what gets people!

I have always enjoyed pushing myself but most importantly to raise funds for LDCA is what will keep me going I hope.

Please have a look at my JustGiving Page or scan the QR code if you feel that you could help me to raise funds for this amazing charity. Thank you.