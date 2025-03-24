Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: A garden for the senses

Chestnut Tree House sits amongst greenery and beautiful gardens, and I’m always so proud that we can provide such a vast, accessible space for our children and young people to enjoy. It’s quite different to what people perceive a hospice to be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the facilities at the house have been carefully mapped out so that our Chestnut families can enjoy themselves safely, no matter their abilities, and what we offer outside is no exception.

Our talented grounds keeper has created a sensory garden that stimulates all of the five senses - sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This space has been designed with well-being and relaxation in mind - allowing people to engage fully with nature. The plants have been carefully chosen, there are those that make relaxing sounds whilst blowing in the breeze, flowers giving off gorgeous scents, leaves that are soft to the touch and vibrant colours dotted across the landscape.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

As the sun begins to shine and the garden is waking up this Spring, I look forward to seeing our gardens being used more – it’s easy to take these things for granted, but for those in our care, it means a great deal.

We couldn’t provide such tailored outside spaces without your generosity. Thank you for your ongoing support and donations – they really do make a difference to the children and young people in our care.

To find out more about Chestnut Tree House visit www.chestnut.org.uk