Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: A message from royalty

To mark the end of Children’s Hospice Week, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales wrote a message acknowledging the work of children’s hospices and thanking us for the work we do.

Together for Short Lives, a charity that supports us and other children’s hospices, kindly shared the heartfelt message which was sent from Kensington Palace.

It’s encouraging that The Princess of Wales is championing all our work, and helping us to raise awareness of what we do. In a section of the message she says: “No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life. Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heart-broken, fearful of the future and often desperately isolated.

“Being able to access the support of one of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices means they don’t have to face that future alone.”

Savanah-Blue with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales at Ty Hafan children's hospice

That resonates with me - Chestnut Tree House is a community of clinical experts, parents, families, volunteers and friends all supporting each other. The need for our services is growing so we must prioritise the children that are the most unwell and need our help urgently but we always do our best to continue to assist families that have received care from us but seen improvements in their child.

Due to medical advancements children with complex health needs are living longer, which brings me more joy than I can say. This also means we are now on a longer care journey with many of our families, and we need to revise this care to suit each child, if their health improves, declines, becomes more complicated – we adapt what we can offer accordingly to ensure we can help as many people as possible.

I’m so proud of the work we do at Chestnut Tree House and it’s wonderful to see it being recognised by a member of the royal family.