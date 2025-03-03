Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: A spring in our step

As the sun begins to shine a little brighter and the spring flowers are popping up across the grounds of Chestnut Tree House, I’m starting to look forward to our outdoor activities.

We are incredibly fortunate to have been gifted our land by the late Lady Sarah Clutton. Her generosity has allowed us to create a truly unique and special space. Our accessible gardens, woodland walk, and play area cater to a variety of needs, while tranquil corners provide a peaceful haven for reflection.

There is nothing more joyful than seeing children and young people laughing and enjoying themselves outside. The recent addition of a wheelchair accessible trampoline in the play area has given many children and young people the opportunity to play with their peers without any restrictions. And that’s what we strive to do here, ensure that everyone is included no matter what their abilities are.

Soon, the grounds will be buzzing with activity and I’m looking forward to seeing the outside space being used to its full potential. Our accessible bike is a firm favourite with our Chestnut families, thanks to you, our supporters, we can provide the opportunity to enjoy a sunny bike ride.

It’s often the seemingly small things that make the most momentous memories.

If you are interested to volunteer, donate or find out more about Chestnut Tree Housem please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk