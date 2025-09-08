Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: A summer to remember

The community spirit and generosity we receive is something truly remarkable, and we do not take it for granted.

The Littlehampton 10k was a wonderful example of people coming together to support children’s hospice care - We had over 100 people running for Chestnut Tree House, including 15 of my colleagues.

The cheers and words of support for our work meant a lot to all of us. So far, the fundraising total is over £11,000 to help local children and families. Thank you to everyone who ran, cheered, donated or waved us on!

Chestnut Tree House is a charity, and the cost of providing all our hospice care services is almost £6 million a year, with only 21% of this coming from government funding. This is why the support we receive from our community is so vital.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

Thanks to the incredible fundraising and donations we have received, we packed the Summer season with a range of activities ranging from a Wild West party to our very own festival, Chestival!

There’s been laughter, dancing, and memory-making galore. These special moments mean everything to the families we support as it gives them time away from hospitals and clinical environments to simply be together.

Thank you to our amazing community for making it all possible.

If you feel inspired to take on a fundraising challenge please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/events