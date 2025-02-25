Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Announcing a new CEO

We are delighted to announce that Stuart Palma will be joining us as our new CEO starting in April. This is an exciting time for him to come on board, just ahead of Easter and all our planned activities. He will have the opportunity to meet our dedicated staff and witness their passion and commitment firsthand. With his support and vision, we're excited to work together and share all that Chestnut is to so many people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart is already familiar with Chestnut Tree House as he has previously been a Trustee for our charity - he also brings a wealth of experience from across the health and care sector, including senior roles at NHS England and most recently, NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board, as the Chief Allied Health Professions Officer & Director of All-Age Continuing Care, providing him with valuable insight into the local healthcare system.

I would also like to say a big thank you to our current CEO, Amanda Fadero, she has done a sterling job over the past three years, and I wish her well on her next adventure!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another note, last week was half term and thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we were able to arrange a variety activities - from Amazing Animals to Messy Science, pottery painting for siblings and even a romantic brunch for parents. As a charity, we rely on donations, and we simply couldn’t do these events without you. Thank you for your ongoing support and we hope that you had a fun-filled half term too!