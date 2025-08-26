Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Cheer on our runners in the Littlehampton 10k!

This Sunday (31 August) is the Littlehampton 10k and we have over 100 runners taking part!

It’s phenomenal as each of these people and their teams will be raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House.

I’m utterly delighted that some of my colleagues have decided to lace up their running shoes and form their own team. They already do so much for the children in our care, but they insisted that they wanted to run the race to help raise some money and give the children something to talk about too.

The children and young people in our care are finding it utterly hilarious, and can’t wait to be the loudest cheer squad on the day. If you are running in a Chestnut Tree House T-shirt, you will receive some very enthusiastic encouragement on the day!

Shelley and Amie, Healthcare Assistants at Chestnut Tree House are both running the Littlehampton 10kplaceholder image
I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to support Chestnut Tree House by running the 10k. Every single penny that is raised is greatly needed and appreciated. Our charity couldn’t continue caring for children with life-limiting illnesses without the unwavering efforts of our supporters.

Good luck everyone, you are all amazing!

If you feel inspired to take on a challenge please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/events

