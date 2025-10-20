Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Government funding announcement

This past week we welcomed the news that the Government is extending its £26m grant for children’s hospices in England for three years, increasing with inflation each year.

We would like to say thank you to ministers for listening to hospices and the families of children and young people that need these vital services.

The grant will cover around 11% of our costs to run Chestnut Tree House, meaning we will still rely heavily on our community to help us raise the extra £5million we need every year.

The real challenge is, we know we could be doing a huge amount more, but due to funding challenges we can’t, yet the demand for our services is growing.

Our community is so generous but we know that the cost of living has affected everyone and we must find a long-term funding solution to keep children’s hospice care running well into the future.

We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at Together for Short Lives to advocate for the sector and our children and young people, ensuring that children’s hospice care in East and West Sussex, and South East Hampshire, is here for the long-term and able to play its part in the 10-year healthcare plan set out by the Government earlier this year.

This is a step in the right direction and we can’t thank our communities enough for helping us to care for so many children and families at Chestnut. We couldn’t do it without you.

Read more about this at: https://www.southernhospicegroup.org.uk/our-statements/hospice-funding/

