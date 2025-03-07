Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Gratitude for colleagues

Last week I was made aware of ‘Employee Appreciation Day’ we are always so busy beavering away it was good to take a pause and think about the wonderful work my colleagues do.

The scope of our team is phenomenal. For example, the catering team can whip up nutritious food that is suitable for all dietary requirements as well as support special occasions like birthdays.

Meanwhile, our activities team is constantly planning events in-house and out in the community to help us reach more of our families.

It’s mealtimes, actually, at Chestnut that bring everyone together in the heart of the house and there is always a buzz of activity.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

When you look over at the tables you will often see our Chestnut families eating meals with their carers, health care assistants, nurses, activities coordinators and more. It’s remarkable to see the extent of the expertise and care that we can provide.

But it doesn’t stop there, we have counsellors, a Chaplain, the housekeeping team and a whole host of others that are working behind the scenes to help provide the specialist care that we give children and young people every day.

Chestnut is a wonderful place to work, and I feel proud to have such inspiring colleagues, but all of this is only possible thanks to donations. As a charity, a majority of the care and extra support we provide is funded by the generosity of our community, so thank you!

If you are interested in finding out more about jobs or volunteering, please visit: chestnut.org.uk