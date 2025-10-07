Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Greenfingers garden

As communities across the country celebrated harvest festival this weekend, we have just had the official opening of our very own kitchen garden here at Chestnut Tree House.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the charity Greenfingers, this wonderful new space is a place to learn, play, relax, connect, and to grow—both literally and personally. It’s a truly special place for everyone that visits.

It features an enchanting edible walkway, where carefully selected plants—like Hemerocallis, whose petals can be used in salads—offer both beauty and culinary value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a strawberry pick-your-own patch, and an allotment garden where our dedicated gardeners grow fresh vegetables for the kitchen chefs to transform into delicious dishes. We also have a herb garden and a fruit cage, adding to the sensory and edible experience. On either side of the kitchen garden hedge, there are green spaces with several trees, and we plan to sow wildflowers here to create flowing sweeps of meadow, enhancing biodiversity and seasonal interest.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

A standout feature is the custom-built gazebo, generously donated by a Greenfingers' supporter. Its clear roof is beautifully decorated with detailed fruit and vegetable patterns casting colourful shadows when the sun shines through—adding a magical touch to the space.

I can’t wait to see the children and young people exploring the garden; we had such fun at the official opening ceremony. And we’ve got pumpkins all ready for Halloween! Next summer, we’ll have picnics and more – so much to look forward to.

Partnerships like this are invaluable to Chestnut Tree House and all the families we support. It’s just another way we’ll be able to create special moments and memories together, and so we want to say a huge thank you to Greenfingers and all our supporters who help make the magic happen.

Read more news from Chestnut at: www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/news/