Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Growing leaves

As Head of Clinical Services, my job is to ensure we deliver the best hospice care possible to the children and young people of Sussex and beyond. In order to do this, we must prioritise those with the greatest need for our services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scale of care that a child may require can vary greatly, but we ensure that every family that matches our referral criteria is added to the LEAF (Liaison, Engagement, Activities, Families) branch of our care. This is the first step every family takes into Chestnut Tree House.

This ensures the Chestnut families are able to keep in touch with us regularly with updates on how their child is doing and should their child’s needs become more complex we will then escalate their care onto another level to ensure they are receiving the expert medical support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family will have access to social groups, activities, and all the facilities that we have at Chestnut Tree House – such as the sensory room and woodland walk. They can also use our family support services which is made up of our counsellors, chaplain and social workers.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

We are here to listen and our flexible model of care means we can constantly review what each family needs and LEAF offers the first branch of a family’s journey with us as Chestnut Tree House.

Our services are accessible via referrals, and you can find more information here: www.chestnut.org.uk