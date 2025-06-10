Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Growing leaves

By Sharon Wheeler
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:36 BST

As Head of Clinical Services, my job is to ensure we deliver the best hospice care possible to the children and young people of Sussex and beyond. In order to do this, we must prioritise those with the greatest need for our services.

The scale of care that a child may require can vary greatly, but we ensure that every family that matches our referral criteria is added to the LEAF (Liaison, Engagement, Activities, Families) branch of our care. This is the first step every family takes into Chestnut Tree House.

This ensures the Chestnut families are able to keep in touch with us regularly with updates on how their child is doing and should their child’s needs become more complex we will then escalate their care onto another level to ensure they are receiving the expert medical support they need.

The family will have access to social groups, activities, and all the facilities that we have at Chestnut Tree House – such as the sensory room and woodland walk. They can also use our family support services which is made up of our counsellors, chaplain and social workers.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree HouseSharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House
We are here to listen and our flexible model of care means we can constantly review what each family needs and LEAF offers the first branch of a family’s journey with us as Chestnut Tree House.

Our services are accessible via referrals, and you can find more information here: www.chestnut.org.uk

