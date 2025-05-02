Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Help us to make every moment count

By Sharon Wheeler
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:20 BST
Chestnut Tree House stands out as a truly special place. It's vibrant and inviting, filled with games and toys, creating a comforting atmosphere for our children and young people.

My colleagues range from doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants, all the way to our fun-filled activities team. We offer medical expertise and specialisms but the house doesn’t feel like a hospital, it’s a very different setting.

As I walk through the games rooms, I see the children and young people in our care truly relax and be themselves. This is no small feat for those with life-limiting illnesses - everyday life presents numerous challenges, and the constant medication and treatment can take its toll, but we endeavour to take some of that daily stress away.

We do everything we can to ensure the children and young people in our care can experience happiness and fun with their family, but we simply couldn’t offer this type of service without financial support from our community.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

This is why we are asking you to help us make every moment count - our spring appeal has now launched and we are aiming to bring our community together to help create more special memories for families that have an uncertain future together.

Thank you for caring about the families and children we support. We couldn’t do it without you.

If you would like to find out more about our Spring Appeal please visit www.chestnut.org.uk/beaus-story

