Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Innovations in counselling

As much as I love seeing our children and young people playing outside, especially in this weather, I also appreciate their love of video games and technology. We are fortunate to have lots of accessible games so everyone can enjoy them and play together, no matter their abilities.

Some of the technology we use helps our children to do lots of different tasks such as whisking a cake with the touch of a button or making music with a slight movement. I highlighted the generosity of a charity called Lifelites in last week’s column - they donate life-changing equipment to us, which we use 24/7.

One item that is proving invaluable is the Eyegaze. This is an intuitive screen that has recently allowed one our 17 year olds, who is non-verbal, to engage in counselling sessions by typing using her eyes.

We tailor our services to the needs of our Chestnut families and sometimes we need to take an innovative approach to therapy and this format has allowed this young person to type quickly and form a dialogue with our counsellor.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

It has greatly helped her to process feelings of boredom and isolation and she has become more confident in managing her own needs.

It’s remarkable what we can do with technology these days and I look forward to finding more inventive ways to best support those that need us.

If you are interested in exploring a corporate partnership with us please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/corporate-partners