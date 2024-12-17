Sharon Wheeler Chestnut Tree House: Kicking off Christmas with The Albion

There was noise to rival The Amex Stadium at Chestnut Tree House this past week as stars of Brighton and Hove Albion’s football teams dropped by to kick off the festive season.

Dejana Stefanovic from the women’s team, men’s team captain Lewis Dunk, and goalkeeper Jason Steele visited the hospice, accompanied by the team’s mascot, Gully. Chestnut children and their families appeared kitted out in Albion shirts, blankets and scarves.

Special events like this can bring so much joy and provide much-needed respite in a family’s life. One young person, Jacob, was especially thrilled, having spent 18 weeks in hospital recently. His mum Loz said: “He started writing a bucket list of things he wanted to do. Going to a football match or playing football was top of his list. He has ticked that off now and he’s had so much fun! This is better than we could have imagined.”

The hospice was fully equipped to ensure every child could take part in a game. Whether it was playing on a pitch projected on to the floor, a game of FIFA, a board game, or flipping through football magazines, everyone could join in and feel the festive footie spirit.

Jacob and Jason Steele at Chestnut Tree House.

Jacob, who uses a mobility chair, even played football with Jason Steele, using a giant football on the projected pitch. When asked about the day, he said simply: “It was perfect.”

Moments like this are what make life-long memories for families. We send huge, heart-felt thanks to all the team at Brighton and Hove Albion.

