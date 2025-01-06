Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Launching a new service to transform care across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hospice care has received a huge amount of media attention over the past year due to the nationwide shortage of funding. Yet, despite the challenges we face, I feel hopeful for 2025. Thanks to the generosity of our wonderful community, we have continued to help hundreds of families across the South of England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are still many more who need us, and we believe that children with life-limiting conditions deserve equal access to dignified, holistic palliative care. It’s crucial that families can access this specialised care whenever and wherever they need it.

Children and their families should also have the choice of where to spend their final days. If home is the best place for them, they should have the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, in collaboration with other care providers in Sussex, we are setting up a new specialist paediatric palliative care service - COAST. It is currently based at Chestnut, but we plan to grow the service across Sussex.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

This means children and families can be referred to a specialist service for symptom management, including end-of-life care. Our goal is for them to receive the right medication and care, and to choose their preferred place of death with full support from a skilled team.

We’re proud to be facilitating this innovative new service – which doesn't currently exist in Sussex – so we can be there for even more families in the future as they face the most difficult times.

You only have one chance to get the end of life right – and we believe this service will transform the experience of many families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for your ongoing support. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to introduce new services like COAST. Because of your generosity, more families will receive the specialised care they urgently need.

To find out more, go to www.chestnut.org.uk/COAST