Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Leave a legacy to help children’s hospice care
We are proud to be part of this campaign which is lead by Hospice UK. It celebrates the breadth of hospice care – from expert nursing and symptom management to emotional, practical, and family support.
Our hospice supports over 300 children and young people each year, and we simply couldn’t reach so many people without the generous gifts left to us in Wills.
Almost a fifth of our funding comes from gifts in Wills – and they are needed more than ever. As demand for our services grows and costs increase, we rely on the generosity of our community to continue providing care.
It costs almost £6 million each year to run our vital services, yet only 21% of that is government-funded.
Leaving a gift in your Will is a great way to support Chestnut Tree House and will leave a lasting legacy that will help to provide end-of-life care for children. We rely on the generosity of our community and we are so grateful for your continued support.
For more information about leaving a gift in your Will, please contact us on 01903 706325 or email [email protected]