Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Make memories that matter

This summer has already been filled with imaginative and unique activities, all designed to bring joy to the children and young people in our care.

We know how vital it is to help them and their families create precious memories together. From boat rides to messy play, every moment matters, and we’re honoured to be part of making those moments truly special.

Funding our services is always challenging. We are a charity and we simply couldn’t run Chestnut Tree House without your support. We are currently running our Making Memories campaign alongside our sister hospices - St Barnabas in Worthing and Martlets in Hove.

So if you want to combine fun summer activities with supporting local hospice care, we have the perfect solution: join our Summer Stroll! We are challenging you to get outdoors and walk 50km in August, you can go at your own pace and ask friends or family to sponsor you. Any amount raised can help towards not only our amazing summer fun activities, but most importantly our core hospice care for childre and young people across Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Alex enjoying Brighton Pride

Please visit www.chestnut.org.uk/events/summer-stroll

Last weekend, my team took part in their own special stroll — and what a day it was! We were thrilled to join Brighton Pride, marching proudly alongside our colleagues from Martlets Hospice. The atmosphere was electric and seeing some of our young people in the parade, beaming with joy, made it all the more unforgettable. It was a truly special experience.

We’re proud to stand in celebration and solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re already looking forward to next year!