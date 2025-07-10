Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Making a Splash

The glorious, warm weather is the perfect excuse for families to venture out to the local swimming pools and parks. As simple as this may seem, it’s not always an easy decision for our Chestnut families. Many places do not have accessible toilets or changing areas and it’s surprisingly difficult to find a swimming pool that provides a hoist.

Thankfully, Saltdean Lido generously offered us a day of free swimming sessions. They are well equipped with everything our families need - the children that use mobility chairs were safely hoisted in and out of the pool and there is a place to change that allows dignity and privacy.

It was wonderful to see our Chestnut children and young people soaking up the sun whilst having a paddle with their carers and/or parents. The staff at the lido were extremely friendly and welcoming, they could not do enough to accommodate our needs and were extremely helpful.

It’s gestures like this that allow families to make precious memories, and we are so grateful to Saltdean Lido for inviting us. Thank you!

Emma and her mum Jan enjoying a swim at Saltdean Lido

The Lido swim is just the beginning of our fun-filled Summer. Our Activities Team is putting on a full spread of special events to support families over the holidays – ranging from Wet Wheels accessible speedboat rides, to parent and carer pottery making sessions, we are even hosting our very own music festival for families!

I’m very much looking forward to seeing lots of smiling faces this summer, it really is the highlight of my job.