Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Overstretched and underfunded – a report

A new report has been released by Together For Short Lives. They are a UK charity that supports children’s palliative care - they have always been hugely supportive of Chestnut Tree House and are at the forefront of campaigning for extra funding nationally.

Their report is titled ‘Overstretched and underfunded: the state of children’s hospice funding in 2025.’ It provides an in depth analysis, proving that children’s palliative care needs more money from the government to be sustainable.

Myself and my colleagues are always trying to make every penny stretch as far as possible, budgets and finances are not the most interesting thing to share with you, but they are at the root of every single decision I must make.

A stark summary of the report says that seriously ill children will die having been denied access to vital end of life care, symptom management and emotional and psychological support from children’s hospices if ministers fail to act soon.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

We simply cannot let this happen – the need for our services is growing and we must continue to talk about the financial shortfalls until the government shows long-term support for children’s palliative care.

Thank you so much for your continued support. By sharing our mission, you can help us raise crucial awareness about the urgent need for children's hospice care. Together, we can make a difference.

