Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Sharing knowledge

I recently attended the Together For Short Lives conference in Manchester, where 300 hospice sector professionals gathered to share their knowledge and learn from one another.

There was an incredibly moving talk from the parent of a young girl who had died of cancer – she expressed how important palliative care was, and how difficult things were when there was no palliative care team involved for symptom management.

We are currently trying to overcome this issue locally, and we have started a service called COAST (Children's Outreach and Symptom Team). This is a small, specialist team providing paediatric palliative care in Sussex. They are there to support children and young people with symptom management and end-of-life care in the area.

COAST is greatly needed in our community but it has no designated funding, we are currently covering the costs, but realistically, we can’t continue the service indefinitely without partnering with another health organisation or being allocated designated funds for it. It’s part of a national problem but it’s reassuring to know that we are at the forefront of trying to find a solution for Sussex families that are struggling at home.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

Another area we have been working on, is helping young people transition into adult hospice care. I gave a presentation about our work in this area and I was pleased to receive lots of interest about this, and hopefully I have inspired others too.

