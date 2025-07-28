Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Summer fun
Children with life-limiting conditions are living longer but often with increased medical complexity which requires skilled, intense and often continuous care. This doesn’t mean, however, that they should be missing out on the fun, adventure and freedom so treasured in childhood.
During the summer, we have a jam-packed schedule arranged for our Chestnut families. From wheelchair accessible bike rides to a Wild West party, a sibling camp-out to our own music festival – Chestival – there is something for everyone, and all delivered with the support of our expert care.
The team has been adding more activities across our catchment too, including brunches for parents and hospital visits for those on longer stays unable to join in-house activities.
But of course, our care team are also specialists in end-of-life care and support many families – including those who have experienced an unexpected death.
We aim to help families make precious memories - if you would like to find out more about how you can help to do this, please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/making-memories