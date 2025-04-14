Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Super siblings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Easter holidays in full swing, Chestnut Tree House is a hive of activity. We have lots of families visiting us to take part in events and use our facilities, such as the accessible hydrotherapy pool and music room.

Siblings are always invited to join in, but we also arrange dedicated sibling days during the school breaks. These can range from days out to the zoo to making dens in our woodland walk. Whatever the activity, it allows families to bond, play and enjoy their time together.

Den making is a wonderful way for young people work together and problem solve. They become fully immersed in this task and even squabbling siblings set their differences aside to create a cosy space.

These types of activities where siblings are included, are vital to their well-being too. Having a brother or sister with a life-limiting condition can be overwhelming and we provide professional support to siblings and immediate family if they want it. This can be in the form of counselling or simply doing an activity in the safety of the house.

I hope you all have a wonderful Easter break and I look forward to sharing more about our Chestnut Tree House activities in my next column.