Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: The most wonderful time of the year

Father Christmas visits children at Chestnut Tree House.

The past few weeks have been a flurry of activity at Chestnut Tree House. Christmas came early this year thanks to Hobbycraft, who filmed their festive campaign here and transformed the House into a beautiful winter wonderland.

There have been parties galore, a sensory show and ice skating for siblings in Worthing. Santa stopped here last week, meeting families in our beautifully decorated Woodland Walk.

And just a couple of days ago, we welcomed families to a Polar Express pyjama party – bringing the film to life with immersive activities and sensory challenges.

This Christmas, Chestnut Tree House will continue to provide hospice care for hundreds of children with life-limiting conditions. While most families will be celebrating together at home, our staff will be on call for emergencies and to support those children for whom it may sadly be their last Christmas.

Sharon Wheeler Head of Clinical Services

Today, I would like to thank you for supporting us. It is thanks to your generous donations and fundraising that we can be there for families when they need us most – through the good times and the bad.

An important facet of children’s hospice care is finding joy in the moment and making magical memories together.

Your support helps families to do just that, and I wish every happiness to you and your loved ones this Christmas.

If you would like to help local children and young people with life-limiting conditions, please visit our website www.chestnut.org.uk/donate