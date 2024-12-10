Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: What a night!

Last Saturday, I ditched my scrubs in favour of sequins for our annual fundraising Snowman Ball. Hundreds of guests gathered for a black tie evening in the splendid surroundings of The Grand Brighton. Together, our guests raised an incredible £136,000!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We enjoyed fabulous food and brilliant music from party band Jam Hot and JLS legend Marvin Humes, as well as an auction with some pretty spectacular prizes. But the highlight of the evening, for me and many of the guests I spoke with, was the speech from one of our Chestnut families.

Samantha and Phil came to Chestnut with one of their three children, Summer. Summer was the baby of the family, who nevertheless loved being in charge. She was clever, funny and empathetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she was nine and at the beginning of the long school holiday, Summer began to feel unwell. Her parents took her to the GP and within days, she had been tragically diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. They were told she had anywhere between five days and seven months to live.

Sharon Wheeler Head of Clinical Services

To a hushed room, Samantha and Phil described their shock at having to divert their hopes and dreams for their wonderful daughter into planning how she would spend her final days.The whole family needed support, and that’s what they found at Chestnut. Summer and her family spent three very special weeks at the House and Samantha described it as being like ‘one big hug’.

When you support Chestnut Tree House, you're helping provide that embrace when it's needed most. Please visit www.chestnut.org.uk/donate