Sharon Wheeler Chestnut Tree House: Would you like to do something amazing in 2025?

Working in a children’s hospice is such a privilege. All of us at Chestnut count ourselves incredibly lucky to walk alongside our children and families and share in their lives.

We want them to feel that there is an invisible army standing behind them, ready to catch them if they stumble.

And by that I don’t just mean the staff on the front line – the nurses, healthcare assistants, counsellors and social workers that work with them directly.

I also mean the volunteers and supporters who do so much for our hospice and families

Supporting hospice care in 2025 is a resolution that will help transform lives.

.Put simply, we couldn’t do what we do without them.

So, if you’d like to help us add life to shortened years, we’d love to hear from you. There are many volunteer opportunities, including some working directly with our children and young people.

Or, if you fancy setting yourself a fitness challenge this year, perhaps you would consider fundraising for Chestnut Tree House?

The challenges facing hospices have been heavily featured in the news recently.

Sharon Wheeler Head of Clinical Services

More and more families need our help, and children are presenting with more complex conditions.

Good hospice care is priceless, but it does come at a cost.

We receive only a small percentage of our funding from the government and for the rest, we rely on generous members of the public like you.

That’s why I’m hoping you will put Chestnut at the heart of your resolutions this year.

Sending all good wishes for a happy and healthy 2025.

Visit: www.chestnut.org.uk