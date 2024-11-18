Sources and closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dear Editor, I thank Peter Lansley for his polite, but profuse, reply [C.O. 14. 11. 24] to me. But most of his letter was unnecessary as he misses the requests of my letters. Also, my responses may seem pedantic, but, as with journalism, it is important to check sources.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, I was asking him for the source of this quote, “Research by [the] Centre for European Reform suggests the UK economy is now 2.5% smaller than it would have been due to Brexit”, which he gives in his 5 September letter. But the reference which he gives in his 14 November letter does not have this mention. On this basis I will put his referencing as a mistake.

Secondly, Springford’s argument is a clever “counterfactual” argument. He cannot accept that the “services exports have, at first sight, fared well since the UK left [the EU], growing faster than the G7 average since 2021.” So he says, “The answer is – again [as with the goods paradox] – that it is important to consider the right counterfactual.” [Like moving the goalposts.] And Springford’s “right counterfactual” is to compare the UK to 22 economies and not to the G7 economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then he strips away where the UK is showing growth and focuses on two weak areas of financial and transport services. And, as it happens, “these two sectors are [also] those in which the EU’s single market is most developed and there are big barriers to EU market access for countries outside the bloc.” To which he then concludes, “The solution...is to pick the right counterfactual.”

Tell us what you think. Send your letter via our portal.

But even with Springford’s “right counterfactual” he glosses over are the winners and losers of individual countries in the EU. Not all countries in the “intra-EU goods trade boomed”. For as Yanis Varoufakis succinctly puts it regarding the intra-EU market, but he may disavow it now, “A large trade surplus means that cars and washing machines flow from the surplus to the deficit country with cash flowing the opposite way.” [YV. ‘And The Weak Suffer What They Must?’ 151]

Springford also reveals a lack of scientific rigour in his previous answers. “My initial answer to the goods paradox, published in March 2022, was based on intuition.”

I point all this out even though I am appalled by the government and parliament of the day regarding Brexit, as my past letters testify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thirdly, Peter Lansley has not disclosed in his letter the source – the genesis – of his inalienable right’. Although I asked about this source so as to understand the basis of his argument, I will accept that perhaps disclosure could be problematic.

Yours faithfully,

Peter Burden-Teh