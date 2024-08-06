Standing firm against hate - Tom Rutland MP

Like you, I have been appalled by the racist and Islamophobic rioting and disorder we have seen in recent days in towns and cities across the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Prime Minister has made clear, those participating in or whipping up the far-right thuggery we have seen this weekend will face the full force of the law. It is repulsive to hijack the grief of the families of the three young girls who were killed in the horrific attack in Southport last week.

Politicians of all stripes have a responsibility to condemn this criminal behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, we have seen no such disorder in the constituency, and I hope it remains that way.

Tom Rutland MP with Reverend Ian Couchman and Jackie Gillespie at the Shoreham Methodist Church.

I have visited Worthing Mosque to make clear there is no place for hate here, and I have been briefed by the Minister for Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention on the government’s work to bring the disorder to an end, provide additional protection for mosques, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

For the most part, I’ve spent the week celebrating our wonderfully welcoming and creative coastal community.

At the weekend, I joined the Brighton Pride march alongside Peter Kyle MP and thousands of others, as well as making the most of the weather with a beautiful walk around Highdown Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also had the pleasure of attending the Shoreham Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Festival, which runs until Sunday, August 11 – do go along!

Thank you to Reverend Ian Couchman and Jackie Gillespie for hosting me.