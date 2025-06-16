Stuart Palma, Southern Hospice Group: Securing the future of local hospice care

I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself to you as the new CEO of the recently created Southern Hospice Group. Formed by the merger of St Barnabas House and sister hospice Chestnut Tree House with Martlets in Hove, our new group aims to deliver sustainable hospice care for our local communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a significant milestone for the sector - each hospice retains its own identity and is exactly as you know them. But together, as the largest local hospice care provider in the UK, we can now share resources, expertise, and knowledge. I'm delighted to be joining at this stage of the journey.

Since I started in April, it has been immediately evident how deeply caring my colleagues are. I’ve seen first-hand how the teams at our incredible hospices consistently go above and sometimes far beyond, to ensure individuals and families are receiving the care they want, and deserve, where and when they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the demand for our services is growing quickly, and like many in the sector St Barnabas House faces a significant financial challenge – it costs over £10 million each year to provide our services and just 22% of this comes from the government. To overcome these challenges, we need to be brave in our thinking and explore new ways of working whilst remaining true to our core foundations as an established and well-known part of the community, providing essential services to those that need us. This principle will be our unwavering guide as we strive to deliver exceptional care to all those we can reach.

Stuart Palma CEO of Southern Hospice Group

Despite the challenges we face, I am genuinely excited about what we can achieve as one team, building on the rich foundations and distinct strengths found across the hospices, embracing new ideas, and extending our services so that we can help more people that need hospice care in our local communities.

I grew up and live in Sussex, and as a CEO of a charity that is deeply rooted in our community, I hope I can meet and hear from many of our supporters. I am here to listen to you, our patients and my colleagues so that we can shape hospice care that is fit for the future.