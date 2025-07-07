Sussex-based ADHD coach calls out Government response to disability support cuts
Access to Work is a vital programme offering support for disabled people in employment and self-employment.
Leaked internal documents in May 2025 revealed drastic cuts and policy shifts taking effect before the close of the government’s public consultation, leaving thousands of disabled workers, particularly the self-employed, without clarity or access to previously available support.
“The government replied, but they didn’t really answer anything,” said Nic Gray.
“They talked about long-term reform, but ignored the immediate impact these cuts are already having. The response completely overlooked self-employed disabled people, many of whom are running businesses because traditional employment isn’t accessible to them.”
In her open blog post, Nic breaks down the letter from the Minister and highlights the gap between government messaging and lived experience in the disabled community. She is calling for greater transparency and meaningful consultation with those directly impacted.
Nic Gray is no stranger to advocacy. Earlier this year she published a plain-English breakdown of the 2025 ADHD Taskforce Report and continues to lead community-focused support through her coaching work and membership programme for neurodivergent entrepreneurs.
The full blog post can be read at:
https://www.nicgray.co.uk/post/access-to-work-the-government-replied