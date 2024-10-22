Sussex Green Living: All Things Wheels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Written by SGL volunteer Jill Shuker, who has been a resident of Horsham for 30 years.

Just last month, a cyclist created a new record by cycling over 14,000 km in just 30 days around Australia, cycling 450 km per day, contending with wind, rain and dodging huge fast-moving trucks.

Horsham is a more bike friendly place and the traffic somewhat slower. I am a fair weather cyclist myself and my average cycle is 10km - and that on an electric bike!

I was out cycling recently and first of all passed a man walking with 2 small boys, one on a little pedal bike and the other on a balance bike. Around the corner another family appeared. They were all on bikes but had stopped for a chat. The next bend produced yet another young man with 2 children, all on bikes. And as I reached the road yet another couple of girls came along, on their bikes. This was all in the space of about half a mile. It made me realise that we do enjoy cycling in Horsham despite the amount of traffic on our roads.

Sussex Green Living volunteer Trustee & keen local cyclist, Jill Shuker

Whether you're for or against e-bikes, they offer a more eco-friendly form of transport that helps people improve their fitness with the reassurance of having electric power available when it’s needed. People who may have not have previously ventured into cycling find a new way of experiencing the open-air freedom of the road, or simply to get fitter during their daily commute instead of using a fully-motorised alternative such as a moped.

For those of us that are still fit Horsham Cycling Club offers lots of different rides each week and there is also a Horsham Mountain Bike Club , and the CTC. (Cycling Touring Club) But sometimes no longer being able to get out on a bike can be a great sadness. Never fear! There is now a fabulous scheme that can help you get out and about again so you can feel the wind and sun on your face. It’s called Cycling without Age, and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to start a new ‘Chapter’ in Horsham. There are a number of schemes throughout the country; the nearest one to Horsham is Hassocks. The bikes are called Trishaws, are electric and can take 2 passengers. And they need a pilot to turn the pedals. The rides are comfortable, fun and free, and both passengers and volunteers benefit from the physical and emotional wellbeing that is engendered from being outdoors on a ride.The volunteer pilots help by giving the passengers the opportunity to experience the city and nature close up from the bicycle and by giving them the chance to tell their story in the environment where they have lived their lives. That way bridges are built between generations and we reinforce trust and respect and importantly, create the social glue that bonds our society together. We’d love YOU to get involved!

www.cyclingwithoutage.orgwww.horshamcycling.co.ukhandc-ctc.weebly.comwww.horshammountainbikeclub.org.uk

For more information about the work of Sussex Green Living visit: www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk