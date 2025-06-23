Sussex Green Living: Billingshurst pupils feature in Sussex Day photo competition win

A striking image taken at Billingshurst Primary Academy on World Environment Day has earned Sussex Green Living a win in this year’s Sussex Day photo competition, run by Sussex Community Foundation.

The charity took first place in the Acting on Climate category for the second year in a row. The photo captured an energetic workshop focused on sustainability, delivered by Sussex Green Living and funded by Wates Developments. Children took part in hands-on activities exploring composting, cutting carbon, reducing food waste and protecting nature.

Each year, Sussex Day on 16 June offers a moment to recognise the people, places and projects that make the county special. The Foundation’s photo competition invited groups to share moments that reflect their work across four key funding themes: climate, poverty, health and opportunity. Each winning organisation receives a £100 prize to support their activities.

Carrie Cort, Sussex Green Living’s CEO, said, “We are overjoyed at winning this category for a second year running. Sussex Community Foundation awarded us a grant to purchase our 1974 milk float in 2021, it is iconic of our charity and goes to schools and public events to inspire action on climate and nature, so it is very fitting to win this competition.”

The visit to Billingshurst Primary Academy is part of a wider education programme reaching ten Horsham District schools this year. Supported by a £5,000 donation from Wates Developments, the sessions are designed to engage young people with positive climate action, using interactive learning to build understanding and enthusiasm.

Tom Hampson, Assistant Headteacher at Billingshurst Primary, said, “The children were all fully engaged throughout and many took on board the key messages shared by the team. They loved the variety of the activities and I am sure they will take the experience home with them to pass on information.”

Sussex Community Foundation’s Chief Executive, Kevin Richmond, praised the standard of entries. “Sussex Day is a chance to reflect on what makes our county special and the incredible work of local charities is right at the heart of that. This competition captures the creativity, compassion and community spirit we see every day in the groups we support.”

The other winners this year were Eastbourne Foodbank, Culture Shift and Sensory Soft Play, each recognised for their work in their communities.

For Sussex Green Living, the award highlights the power of education to inspire change and the value of local partnerships in building a greener future.