Sussex Green Living: Christmas doesn’t have to cost the earth

Sharing three ways to save money and protect the planet for future generations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Elle Runton

Planning

Whether you are a whizz with a spreadsheet or prefer coloured pencils, planning ahead of time will guide you to buy only food for the meals you’ll be cooking and the number of people who will be there. There are lots of free online templates, usually with recipe inspiration too.

Upcycled crackers for life

One of the easiest ways to save money and lower carbon footprint is to only buy what you know you need, especially when it comes to those ingredients we don’t use often, popping your postcode into The Refill Organisation website will show you shops where you can weigh and pay for things such as spices, flour, oats, rice, dates, figs etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the food you usually buy has travelled further than the three wise men, why not visit your neighbourhood farm shop this year. Buying local ingredients supports the Sussex economy and saves carbon food miles. Seasonal varieties include kale, cabbage, beetroot, leeks and sprouts! Take a look at the UK’s Fabulous Farm Shop Guides to find those closest to you.

For unexpected guests your freezer is the gift that keeps on giving. Freezing butter cut into cubes can be added to straight to a recipe or left to defrost on the table. You could save money by making your own garlic or herb butter. What about cheese ? Grate it first, pop into an airtight freezer container and its ready to use as you need it. Whipped double cream, freezes better than single cream, and of course milk.

Remember to pour a bit out before putting the lid back on, as milk expands when it freezes. Put it in the fridge to thaw, give it a good shake before pouring, and use within 24 hours. You could also freeze milk in an ice cube tray ready to pop straight into a mug of hot chocolate or coffee. Did you know that keeping milk in the door of the fridge makes it spoil faster? Keeping it on the bottom shelf of the fridge where it’s cooler is better.

Planet friendly Christmas

Plant-based

WWF say that eating more plant-based meals can cut your food bill by up to a third! It’s also one of the easiest ways to reduce your carbon footprint too, by eating less meat and dairy you could save around 30% less greenhouse gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many supermarket’s vegan or vegetarian options available it’s easy to find a new favourite, such as Shepherd’s Pie using lentils or meat substitute which can be just as satisfying and comforting. How about swapping the food at gatherings? Serving pastry parcels filled with spinach and mushrooms, or a mezze with hummus and olives. There are lots of fast festive menus online, including those at the Plant Based School.

Packaging

Most of what we buy is packed in single use plastic - produced by fossil fuels - the main contributor to climate change and a major source of water pollution, so try to buy items loose instead.

A growing number of retailors are using compostable and degradable packaging materials. There are different types, but most are non-recyclable in Sussex, and few suitable for home composting. Many online retailers use simple cardboard boxes now, re-use these where you can, and if you can’t, then recycle. The UK’s Less Waste Organisation has lots of great ideas to help.

Sadly, all good things come to an end, but when the festive season is over, we can feel good we found ways to make less waste and maybe even set new habits for 2025.