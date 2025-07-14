Sussex Green Living: Circular community plan aims to connect low-waste efforts across West Sussex

A new dry food refill service will open at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on Wednesday 23 July, initially taking place on the 4th Wednesday of every month, alongside an existing bottle refill service and the UK Harvest food hub, but organisers say the bigger picture is about building a circular community across the district and beyond.

The idea is just getting started in places like Storrington, Ashington, Amberley, Sullington and Washington, where organisers are reaching out to local groups, businesses and residents who want to reduce waste and support more sustainable ways of living. That includes schools running uniform swaps, village repair cafés, shops and cafés that refill water bottles or offer discounts for bring-your-own cups and businesses putting sustainability at the heart of what they do, whether that means switching to refillable packaging, accepting items for recycling, cutting down on deliveries, sourcing secondhand equipment or designing products that are made to last.

“We know there are people doing brilliant things across Sussex,” said Carrie Cort, CEO and founder of Sussex Green Living. “A lot of it goes unnoticed, but it’s already happening in pockets everywhere. Our ‘circular community network’ is about finding out what is going on in villages, making these efforts more visible, signposting and connecting people”. She continues “We want to make this action more visible, help join up the dots so people can take action with something local, practical and feel like they are making a difference.”

As part of this ‘circular community network’ Sussex Green Living are launching this new refill service which will offer pantry staples like rice, oats, flour, pasta and Overherd oat powder (dairy replacement). Customers bring their own containers, weigh out what they need and pay at the desk, helping to reduce waste and avoid unnecessary packaging.

A local map is being created to help residents discover shops, venues and community spaces that offer refill, repair, recycle or reuse options. Participating businesses, organisations and individuals will be supported with posters, shared messaging and regular coverage through social media and newsletters.

The team are encouraging anyone who is already taking steps to reduce waste, however small, to get involved, whether it is a community fridge saving surplus food, a business offering returnable packaging, or a venue hosting workshops, swaps or shared tools. The message is simple. You do not have to do everything, but doing something makes a difference and being part of a shared effort helps that difference grow.

There is no charge to join the network. Those who take part will be included on the map and have the opportunity to work together to amplify the message and help demonstrate what is already available in the community.

The launch event for the refill service takes place at 9am on Wednesday 23 July at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, Storrington RH20 4PG. Organisers will be on hand to talk to anyone interested in finding out more or getting involved or contact Marianne on [email protected].