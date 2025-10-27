Sussex Green Living: Education in action: How Sussex schools are shaping the future for pollinators

Across Sussex, large-scale nature recovery projects are taking shape, from Horsham Green Spaces – Wildways, Wilder Horsham District to the Weald to Waves corridor linking the High Weald to the coast. Together they are redefining how we think about land, water and wildlife. But lasting change also depends on what happens in the places where people learn, work and live.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is where Sussex Green Living’s Pollination Education Stations (PES) come in. This autumn, the charity will install its 35th PES, continuing a programme that helps schools turn environmental learning into practical action.

Each station provides planting, shelter and water to support pollinators such as bees, butterflies and moths. But its real purpose is educational. Through assemblies, outdoor lessons and observation activities, children learn what pollination means, how species interact and what they can do to protect them. They explore the impacts of habitat loss, pesticides and light pollution and see how planting for nectar or leaving a patch unmown can make an immediate difference. x8g3qyt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These installations create living classrooms where learning and restoration go hand in hand. They show what works, what grows and what attracts insects. More importantly, they give young people the confidence to talk about biodiversity loss and to act on it. The experience also helps them understand what they can create at home, turning school learning into real-world change in their own gardens and communities.

Installing a Pollination Education Station in a Sussex School

Projects like the PES complement landscape-scale efforts such as Weald to Waves by engaging the next generation and demonstrating what practical recovery looks like on the ground. Every installation in a school or public place adds another link in the chain, helping people see that their choices and actions contribute to a wider network of thriving habitats across Sussex.

The 35th installation, due this November, marks both a milestone and a reminder: Sussex’s reputation for pioneering nature recovery depends on continued local involvement and education. By working in classrooms and communities, Sussex Green Living is helping ensure that regeneration is not just happening in designated areas but becoming part of everyday life.

Anyone interested in supporting a future installation or creating pollinator habitats at home can contact Sussex Green Living for more information. [email protected] or look at our website: https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/renature/