Sussex Green Living: Food Waste Action Week: let's make every bite count!

WRAP -'Go Loose' with your fruit & Veg

From 17th to 23rd March, Food Waste Action Week is an opportunity to celebrate smarter food habits and take simple steps towards reducing waste. Organised by the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), this initiative raises awareness and inspires action to make the most of the food we buy.

Did you know?

Seventy per cent of UK food waste happens in households

Reducing food waste could save the average UK household up to £700 per year.

One in every five bags of food ends up in the bin

Fresh produce, bread, potatoes and dairy products are the most commonly wasted foods – but they don’t have to be.

The good news is that every bit of household food waste is avoidable. By making mindful choices – from buying only what we need to understanding date labels and planning meals – we can make a big impact. Retail practices can sometimes make this challenging, with pre-packaged fresh food and multi-buy deals, but we can rethink our shopping habits.

This year, WRAP’s campaign encourages us to ‘go loose’ – buying unpackaged fruit and vegetables so we get just the right amount and reduce unnecessary waste. Small changes add up to a big difference, so let’s make every bite count.

Keen to learn more about reducing your food waste?

Come along to our Plant to Plate Festival in Horsham on Saturday 26th April! There are plenty of activities, stalls and talks to engage with experts and enthusiasts and gain skills and knowledge on food, gardening and energy.

Educational Talks, Demos, Activities and Stalls focusing on sustainable food choices, encouraging people to grow their own food, and fun activities and stalls on reducing food waste, such as ‘Getting Kitchen Savvy’ and food composting.

Horsham Community Fridge will highlight their contribution to food waste reduction by collecting surplus food and fostering a culture of sharing and support. Visit them to grab some free fruit and veg!

Repair, refill and energy-saving services: The Repair Café helps repair items like zips, shoes, or clocks, while refill services for household products and shampoo will be on offer. Energy-saving advice supports simple changes or larger investments. Though not food-related, these initiatives encourage sustainable habits, promoting conscious decisions that extend beyond food waste to overall environmental impact.

Commitments: Take inspiration from the Sussex Green Living 8 Pledges and commit to a change, however big or small. This could be regarding food, renting instead of buying or ‘trying dry’ products. https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/8-pledges/

Wherever you are on your journey to reducing food waste, have a look at WRAPs Food Waste Action Week to see how you can get involved, and join us at the Plant to Plate Festival to enjoy a day of inspirational and empowering green community action.