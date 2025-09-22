Sussex Green Living: From clutter to creativity: a bedroom makeover with a difference

Did you know you can pick up good quality leftover paint for free through local Community RePaint schemes?

by Marianne Lindfield. When my teenage daughter asked if we could redecorate her bedroom my first thought was how much it would cost. New paint, new curtains, a desk. It all sounded expensive. After thinking about it for a while I realised I could say yes but only if we treated it as a real life example of recycling and reusing.

I began taking climate action after she was born. I wanted her to grow up with a future worth looking forward to. Yet involving her in those conversations has not been easy. I thought her lack of interest was just normal teenage behaviour. However, a piece of homework set at school made me see it differently. What I heard in our discussion about climate change impacts was not boredom or indifference but overwhelm. She said that the whole subject felt too big and frightening to deal with, so she preferred not to think about it.

That realisation makes me want to approach things differently. The bedroom project feels like the perfect chance. I have agreed a budget with her but with one condition. Nothing new. Everything she chooses will have to be reused, recycled or second-hand.

To help her I am putting together some instructions. The first step will be sorting through what she already has. Anything that can be sold will add to her budget. The rest will need to be recycled properly, not just thrown away. We will use the West Sussex recycling A to Z guide to help us. Already we have discovered things I never knew, such as the fact that aerosols can go straight into the household recycling bin. The Sussex Green Living Wombles also collect items like make-up bottles, which seem to gather endlessly in a teenager’s room.

Once the clear-out is done, she can start sourcing what she needs. Charity shops and online resale sites are good places to look for furniture and curtains. It will take some patience, but that in itself is part of the lesson.

The best discovery so far has been paint. At the local Recycling Centre, the Community RePaint scheme offers good quality leftover paint free of charge. What could have been the trickiest part of the project now feels like a win, and it also saves paint that would otherwise go to waste. https://communityrepaint.org.uk/

This is exactly the spirit of Recycling Week and Second-hand September. These campaigns can sometimes feel distant, but in our home they are coming to life in a way that is practical and creative. I don’t know yet how the room will turn out, but that doesn’t matter. It will be hers and it gives us a way to explore bigger topics in a safe and supported way.

If you want to find out more about recycling, reuse and repair, come along on Saturday 27th to the Sussex Green Hub. You can talk to us about projects like this, join in with the Glorious Food, Glorious Planet activities, and feel part of the action. https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/events-calendar/