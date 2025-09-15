Sussex Green Living: From waste to soil: Why compost matters

by Marianne Lindfield. From March next year, all councils will begin collecting food waste separately. It is a welcome step that should keep thousands of tonnes out of landfill and cut harmful emissions. But there is another side to the story. Scraps may look like rubbish, but they’re really the start of new soil. If we give them away, we lose that chance to feed our own ground.

Good soil is the starting point for everything we grow. It holds water, locks in carbon and provides the nutrients plants need to thrive. It is also alive, full of worms, beetles and fungi that recycle what we put back in. That underground life supports the wider web of nature above ground too, the birds, insects and pollinators that make our Sussex landscape flourish. Looking after soil by feeding it with compost is one of the simplest ways we can all do something for nature.

People sometimes imagine composting is difficult but there are straightforward options for every household. Cold composters are the familiar garden bins that quietly break down peelings and clippings. Hotbins work faster by reaching higher temperatures. Wormeries are perfect for smaller spaces and produce a liquid feed as well as compost. Green Cones and Green Johannas can even take cooked food and meat or you can simply chop up banana skins and tuck them under your roses. However you do it, composting saves both time and money. You do not need to haul in bags of compost or topsoil from elsewhere if you are making your own.

If you would like to find out more, there is a chance to explore the options locally. On Saturday 27th September, Glorious Food Glorious Planet takes place in Horsham. At 12 noon, in the United Reformed Church (Springfield Road), West Sussex County Council will be giving a composting talk, with local people sharing their own experiences of different systems. Children can join in too, peering at compost critters under microscopes or taking part in eco crafts while parents attend the session.

Food waste collections will be a step forward next spring but composting at home or on an allotment keeps the goodness close by, where it can do most for our gardens, wildlife and countryside.