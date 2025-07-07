Sussex Green Living: Gardening for wildlife: Ersham Park residents join forces with Sussex Green Living

Residents at Ersham Park in Hailsham have taken their first steps in reimagining their gardens as part of something bigger: a joined-up effort to support wildlife and restore nature in Sussex The local environmental charity Sussex Green Living recently ran a “Gardens for Nature” workshop at the new housing development, inviting residents to explore how even small outdoor spaces can become vital habitats for pollinators, birds and other struggling species.

Led by Sussex Green Living founder and CEO, Carrie Cort and Wildlife Friendly Gardener Geoff Hunt, the session encouraged residents to look beyond ornamental gardening and towards nurturing biodiversity. The group discussed how gardens can be designed as miniature ecosystems using native plants, capturing rainwater, composting food waste and avoiding harmful chemicals.

Carrie Cort explained:

“This was about seeing gardens not as private spaces to be tamed but as stepping stones in a wider ecological network. Whether you have a window box or a back garden, your choices can help restore the wild.”

Pond in the Show Garden

Held in the show home garden, the workshop included real-life examples of pollinator-friendly planting, simple wildlife features like shallow ponds and log piles and practical tips for year-round habitat creation. Participants also received bee-friendly herbs: rosemary, thyme and marjoram, to plant at home.

The session was supported by Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties as part of a wider focus on encouraging environmentally conscious living within new developments.

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said:“Sussex Green Living hosted our first gardening workshop, which was a wonderful opportunity for residents to connect and learn how to make their gardens flourish. Whether they were new to gardening or seasoned enthusiasts, the tips shared were incredibly valuable and we’re excited to see the gardens at Ersham Park come to life as the warmer months approach.”

Geoff Hunt added: “Wildlife needs us more than ever. Our gardens when connected have the power to form nature corridors across towns and developments. The enthusiasm we saw at Ersham Park gives real hope that more people are willing to be part of that change.”

The event reflects wider calls across Sussex to join up fragmented habitats with projects like Weald to Waves working with landowners, councils, communities and individuals to rebuild biodiversity. For Sussex Green Living, this kind of resident-led action is at the heart of their mission: equipping people to take meaningful practical steps in their everyday lives that support the natural world.

To learn more or explore ways to get involved visit www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk. If you are interested in bringing a nature-focused workshop to your own neighbourhood or community, Sussex Green Living would love to hear from you.