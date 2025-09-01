Sussex Green Living: Glorious food, glorious planet – Horsham marks a day of action and abundance

Horsham will be celebrating a bumper year for apples on Saturday 27 September with tastings, juices and orchard talks. But organisers say the message of the day goes deeper than fruit, with food waste, rising prices and climate change making action more urgent than ever.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three community events will come together under the banner Glorious Food, Glorious Planet, each showing how local people can take practical steps towards a greener and more resilient future.

At the Sussex Green Hub (United Reformed Church, Springfield Road, 10am to 2.30pm), visitors can see repair, refill and recycle in action. The Horsham Community Fridge will be redistributing surplus food from 10am, while at 12 noon a special composting talk will share real-life experiences of hotbins, wormeries and Green Johanna digesters. The focus is on returning nutrients to the soil rather than sending food waste away by lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water will also be at the Hub with an educational stand and goodie bags, while Re-Kit will showcase its school uniform circular economy project through a second-hand stall. Alongside these, visitors can visit the Repair Café, household refill station and recycling advice point, turning small choices into everyday climate action.

Join us in celebrating food and planet

Carrie Cort, Founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living, said: “Food is at the heart of family and community life, yet too much still ends up wasted. By composting at home and making the most of refills, we can cut our impact and create something positive for both people and planet.”

Just a short stroll away, Transition Horsham’s Apple Day (Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, 10.30am to 2.30pm) promises a joyful celebration of this year’s crop. With apple tastings, fresh juices, cakes and puddings, plus morris dancing, nature trails and art activities, it is a family-friendly reminder of how seasonal food brings people together. At 11am there will be a talk on English apples and at 2pm a session on community orchards, highlighting how shared green spaces can nourish both people and planet.

Meanwhile at Piries Place, Vegan Fest Horsham (9.30am to 3.30pm) will host up to sixteen stalls offering hot food, savoury bites, sweet treats, cheeses and local artisan goods, alongside eco-friendly household products. It is a lively market where supporting local producers goes hand in hand with lowering your footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to all three events is free, and organisers are encouraging people to enjoy the unique atmosphere of the town by exploring them all on foot. So bring your bags, bottles and curiosity and celebrate both a year of apples in abundance and the power of community action.