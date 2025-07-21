Sussex Green Living: Grain and flame – recycling comes of age

Kim and Peter Beadle with copper lillies

By Keir Hartley. The sustainability movement has achieved great things in the last decade. “Repair” “recycle” and “reuse” are words that everyone uses now, from businesses and TV shows to repair cafés across the country including the ones run by Sussex Green Living. Dare we hope they’re here to stay? The evidence suggests so as we discovered when we visited Peter and Kim Beadle and their seven dogs of Grain and Flame in Goring by Sea.

Grain and Flame transforms discarded materials into cherished garden ornaments. Old cutlery is metamorphosed into hovering dragonflies. Chicken wire becomes lifelike owls frozen in flight. Copper is beaten and welded into graceful lilies and striking poppies. Peter got the idea after a lifetime in the building trade. Kim soon joined in. A happy hobby became a business and the building industry provided the raw materials for one of their star items.

An old floorboard might seem an unlikely source for art. “It’s got all the old muck, it’s got paint, it’s got plaster, even footprints” explained Kim. Builders used to throw them straight into the skip as renovations sped ahead. But Peter turns them into beautiful five-point stars, one of which hangs on the wall of their home. These stars are now sold at markets across Sussex while Etsy gives them a broader online reach. But recently things have started to get complicated.

“You can’t get hold of them” said Peter. “Builders are starting to realise the value of them. Because so many buildings are being renovated now the demand for old materials is rising.” The couple have adapted. “We use recycled materials wherever possible. But sometimes if they are not available or the cost is prohibitive then we have to purchase brand new materials or we don’t make that product” Kim explained. Some companies are even producing faux old materials to meet the demand as genuine items like bricks and sash windows become scarce.

Copper Poppies

At this point some readers might hear alarm bells. What is the future of the remake and reuse model if its output is undercut by the brand new? But as we examined more of Grain and Flame’s work our optimism returned.

Because recycling is coming of age. It is beginning to follow the same economic patterns of supply and demand, sourcing and diversification that any mature industry does. At Grain and Flame cutlery is all sourced from charity shops. Wood comes from many places. Copper is salvaged from scrap yards including old tanks, sheets and pipes. However the wire for bird sculptures must be bought new as used wire does not offer the quality needed. What matters is the ingenuity and imagination of the crafters who find beauty and potential in materials others might overlook.

This is where the future lies: in a thoughtful mosaic of old and new. The throwaway culture is being challenged one project at a time. Grain and Flame may be just one small example but it reminds us how creativity and care can breathe new life into what was once discarded and how together we can shape a more sustainable future.

In Storrington and the surrounding area, Sussex Green Living is launching a new initiative to support and celebrate people doing just that, repairing, reusing and helping others reduce waste. Timed with the launch of a new dry food refill station at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre on the 23rd July, our Local Circular Community network is helping to raise the profile of businesses, groups and individuals already taking action. By joining the dots we hope to make low waste living easier to see, share and support. To get involved contact Marianne at [email protected]