Sussex Green Living: Horsham Festival marks Earth Day with fresh thinking on food and climate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In honour of Earth Day 2025, Horsham will host a new kind of celebration. The Plant to Plate Festival, taking place on Saturday 26 April, invites local people to explore how the way we eat, grow and shop for food can become a powerful act of care for the planet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the award-winning charity Sussex Green Living, the festival marks Earth Day 2025 with a full day of talks, tastings, creative activities and climate-positive inspiration. Set across venues near the town’s bus station, the event is designed for curious minds of all ages and backgrounds.

The festival officially opens at 9.45am with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Nick Nuttall, former UN spokesperson, Times journalist and host of the international climate programme We Don’t Have Time. He will be joined by local MP John Milne.

Our Power, Our Planet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Nuttall speaking at a previous event of Sussex Green Living in Horsham, West Sussex, UK

Earth Day 2025 calls for bold inclusive action, captured in this year’s theme: Our Power, Our Planet. Plant to Plate brings that message to life in practical ways, showing how our food choices can restore health, community and climate.

The festival is not just a celebration of local food but a space to rethink how we grow, buy and eat in ways that support biodiversity, reduce waste and strengthen local resilience. From soil to seed and kitchens to community gardens, the day explores the role of food in tackling the climate and nature crises.

Twelve expert-led talks and demonstrations will cover everything from sustainable growing to low-impact eating. There will be live music, local stalls, community showcases and plenty of hands-on activities for children. Thanks to generous local support all activities are free to attend.

Nick Nuttall said, “All the hard evidence shows that eco-friendly sustainable communities are the foundation for healthy economies and a stable environment. Food and farming are central to this. I applaud Sussex Green Living for placing it at the heart of their Earth Day festival.”

Rooted in Sussex, Reaching for Change

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex has long been a place where bold ideas take root. From restoring wildlife habitats to reimagining land use, it is a region rich in innovation and care for people and nature alike. Plant to Plate celebrates that spirit and invites everyone to be part of it.

As founder Carrie Cort puts it, “What we do in our own homes can ripple far beyond them. This festival is about celebrating that potential and inviting everyone to take part.”

Everyone Welcome

This Earth Day, Horsham’s Plant to Plate Festival offers a fresh local take on a global movement. It is a reminder that the power to shape a better future is already in our hands and on our plates.

This event is a drop in event but spaces can be reserved at all of the talks via our Eventbrite pages.

https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/plant-to-plate-festival-4207023

For more details, visit www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/plant-to-plate