Sussex Green Living: January 20 to 26 is Energy Savers Week 2025: stay warm, spend less

New - Home Energy-Saving Help Desk at the Sussex Green Hub. Last Saturday of each month beginning Saturday 25th January.

Citizens Advice and Energy Saving Trust have joined forces to help people stay warm and save money this winter. Throughout the week, they will share affordable and practical tips on social media and a dedicated campaign page on the CAB website.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are a few simple ways you can save energy and money:

Get the Most Out of Your Heating

Trapped air in radiators can cause cold spots, reducing efficiency. Make sure your radiators provide maximum heat by bleeding them regularly.

Set your radiator valves (TRVs) correctly—higher for living areas and lower for unused rooms.

Reduce your boiler flow temperature to 60°C for combi boilers or 65°C for systems with a hot water cylinder to cut heating bills by up to 9%.

Keep your thermostat between 18-21°C for comfort and efficiency.

Set your heating to start earlier rather than turning up the thermostat.

Keep your heating system running smoothly and safely with an annual check.

Quick Home Energy-Saving Tips

Turning off lights when not needed can save around £6 a year.

Use LED bulbs, they are cost-effective and last longer.

Save up to £12 annually by washing at lower temperatures. 30 is more than adequate.

Dry clothes naturally to save up to £50 a year.

Install a chimney draught excluder to save about £55 a year.

Limit portable heater use:

Local Support: *NEW* for 2025 - Sussex Green Living's Home Energy-Saving Help Desk

Sussex Green Living is proud to support 2025 Energy Savers Week with the launch of a drop-in Home Energy-Saving Help Desk in collaboration with Community Energy South, to assist people in cutting energy use, saving money, and reducing their carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monthly drop-in service provides expert advice on simple energy-saving tips, solar panels, retrofitting solutions, heat pumps, and other technical solutions.

Visit the Home Energy-Saving Help Desk at the Sussex Green Hub in Horsham: Saturday 25th January (launch event), 22nd February and 29th March between 10am – 2pm.

“With this initiative, we aim to empower communities to take control of their energy use and contribute to carbon reduction goals," says SGL CEO Carrie Cort.

The Sussex Green Hub, held on the last Saturday of each month, also offers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Repair Café, Refill shop and recycling education between 10am – 2.30pm, free food thanks to Horsham Community Fridge between 10am – 11am, and free eco crafts for all between 12-2pm.

Learn more at sussexgreenliving.org.uk/sussex-green-hub/