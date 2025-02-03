Sussex Green Living: Local Environmental Groups Unite to Drive Climate and Nature Action

In a powerful display of grassroots mobilisation, volunteers from village environmental groups and Repair Cafes have joined forces with charity Sussex Green Living to combat the climate crisis through community education and action.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coalition is focusing on encouraging MPs to support the Climate and Nature Bill and opposing the controversial Rosebank oilfield development off Shetland. Local environmental advocates are urging residents to engage with their MPs ahead of crucial parliamentary decisions regarding climate legislation.

"Our last Government approved Rosebank, the UK's largest untapped oilfield," says Carrie, CEO of Sussex Green Living. She notes that while the owners of Rosebank (Equinor) have faced recent legal setbacks in the Scottish Courts, which questioned the legality of the approval, continued public pressure on the Government remains essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Francis, the charity's energy champion, emphasises the scientific consensus behind their campaign. "Climate scientists agree that stopping the use of fossil fuels is essential to ending the climate crisis. Fossil fuels are the primary cause of climate change because they release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which trap heat and increase the Earth's temperature."

Volunteers from Ashington Repair Cafe with Sussex Green Living at Ashington Church, London Road, Ashington, RH20 3JR

The alliance is working to empower local communities who often feel overwhelmed by the scale of the climate crisis. Their approach combines practical solutions through Repair Cafes, Home Energy Advice, education and other solutions with coordinated advocacy efforts, demonstrating that individual actions can contribute to systemic change.

Carrie Cort delivers a stark message about the stakes involved: "No new oil and gas if we want a liveable planet for future generations." The charity encourages residents to contact their MPs and voice their support for halting the Rosebank development.

Burning Rosebank’s oil and gas would produce 200 million tonnes of CO2 – but the UK has the power to lead the way in ending new oil and gas projects. People across the UK are calling on their elected representatives to stand with them in creating a cleaner, fairer future for their families and communities. By signing the Stop Rosebank Pledge, MPs can show they stand with their constituents—not the oil and gas giants. The pledge also highlights the need for the accelerated development of renewable energy in the UK which will ensure that manufacturing, and the associated benefits, will deliver jobs in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative showcases how local environmental groups are increasingly taking the lead in climate action, combining community service with political engagement to push for meaningful environmental protection measures. Through their repair services, educational programmes, and advocacy work, these organisations are demonstrating that grassroots movements can play a crucial role in addressing global environmental challenges.

Write to your MP to ask them to pledge to stop Rosebank here stopcambo.org.uk/mp-msp-action-week