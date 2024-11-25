Sussex Green Living: Lots of Choice in Horsham Town Centre this Saturday for Eco-Friendly Christmas Shoppers!

On Saturday November 30th there are three exciting events designed to support a fairer, happier future for our local community and the planet. Horsham’s ever popular Fairtrade Christmas Market takes place in St John’s Church Hall in Springfield Road, near the Lynd Cross at the end of West Street. Follow the signs-or Father Christmas if you happen to catch a glimpse of him on his town centre walkabout!

Also on Saturday is the Sussex Green Hub 10 – 2.30pm taking place just across the road at the United Reformed Church, offering all its usual services – repairs, refills and ‘less waste’ products, recycling advice, hand crafted Christmas gifts including ‘Christmas crackers for life’ which you can refill year after year! Plus 12 – 2pm FREE Christmas craft drop-in activities for children. Adding to the ethical shopping theme, it’s also the Vegan Fest Horsham Market, with a variety of stalls selling vegan and artisan products in Piries Place.

John Milne MP will open the Fairtrade Christmas Market at 10am and it will remain open until 4pm. Buying Fairtrade is a really important way to help people, planet and the climate. Environmental protection is a key element of the Fairtrade ethos, as well as paying a fair wage and ensuring safe working conditions.

This year’s Fairtrade Christmas Market is showcasing a huge variety of fairtrade products. You’ll find gifts for everyone on your Christmas list: ladies scarves and bags, jewellery, soaps and handcreams, delicious Christmas chocolates from Cocoa Loco, handcarved wooden ornaments, eco books for children, colourful baskets made from recycled plastic, Christmas cards, decorations and more.

Marie Allan - Horsham Fairtrade Christmas Market organiser

There is a community café at the Sussex Green Hub and a Fairtrade café in St John’s Church Hall serving hot drinks and delicious homemade cakes throughout the day.

By visiting the Fairtrade Christmas Market you’ll be helping small farmers and producers across the world as you shop. And research now shows us that organic coffee actually boosts our immune system! What’s not to like?

Make sure you’re at the Market at 3pm when Council Chairman Nigel Emery will draw the lucky winning tickets!

How does buying Fairtrade help in the fight against Climate Change?

Sussex Green Hub FREE Christmas crafts for children

Environmental protection is a key element in the Fairtrade certification scheme. Fairtrade standards require that farmers and businesses comply in a number of key areas including energy and greenhouse gas emissions, soil and water quality, biodiversity protection and the prohibition of genetically modified organisms. The standards also promote training for farmers, including advice on switching to environmentally friendly practices.

In addition, the Fairtrade Premium, which is paid to all Fairtrade producers, is often used to fund projects that promote environmental sustainability. For example, converting to organic production can be challenging for farmers because of the extra costs involved, but it means they can earn a higher price for their crop long term, and become more resilient to environmental shocks as the Fairtrade premium helps them cover the costs.

In the words of Fatima Ismael, the manager of a Fairtrade coffee co-operative in Nicaragua:

“We don’t see it as just a product in a cup – because behind every cup lies a forest that is being protected.”