Sussex Green Living: New refill service coming to Storrington this July
Last week, Sussex Green Living joined other successful community projects at a launch event hosted by West Sussex County Council, highlighting the creative ways groups across the county are helping people rethink what they throw away. This new refill project in Storrington is one of the initiatives made possible by the Waste Prevention Community Grant Fund, delivered by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Biffa.
Carrie Cort, founder and CEO of Sussex Green Living, said: “We’re really pleased to be adding a new dry refill offer to the services already running in Storrington. It’s another step towards making low-waste shopping more accessible and continuing the fantastic work already happening in the community.”
This new dry refill service complements the existing bottle refill scheme at the leisure centre, which provides refills for kitchen and bathroom products. It also links with refill options at Sussex Green Hub in Horsham, a monthly event that brings together the Repair Café and a range of practical ideas for reducing waste and living more sustainably.
Sussex Green Living will also offer training to local volunteers, develop a simple 'how-to' guide for others to follow, and invite residents to take part in a short survey to shape the product range.
From bottles and tubs to food wrappers, single-use plastic is one of the biggest waste problems we face. Government figures show the UK produces over 2.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste each year, much of it used once and thrown away. Refill and reuse offer a way to cut that waste, keeping things simple, local and affordable.
For details on local refill services and how to get involved, visit www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/refill and be part of the growing refill movement in Sussex.