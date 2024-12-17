Sussex Green Living: Power up your New Year with tried and tested eco resolutions

Why not make a fresh start in the new year with a few impactful, eco-friendly changes. Here are a few ideas to help kick off 2025…

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ditch the Drive… Be kind to your body, mind and pocket, as well as the planet by swapping one car journey a week to walk or cycle which will naturally improve your fitness while cutting out the carbon.

Power on Down… Cut down in the kitchen, which is undeniably one of the most energy hungry rooms in the house - you can lower your carbon footprint if you just: - fill the kettle just so, put lids on your saucepans while cooking, defrost your freezer regularly and, as much as possible, make sure the fridge door is properly closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a Digital Detox… Choose one day each month to leave your phone behind, close your laptop, and just be. This is a perfect chance to give your eyes a break and reconnect with nature as well as those around you. You may be surprised at just how free you feel!

New year, new resolve!

Go on Grow Your Own… Reduce plastic, lower food miles and grow some food! A simple start can be windowsill herbs, micro greens or kale. It’s great to create our own food. You can drastically lower your food miles as well as marking a new beginning for the new year.

Give Veggie a Go… Even one meat-free day a week can make a big difference to your carbon footprint. This simple change boosts your veggie consumption and is healthy for both you and the planet! Pick your day and go for it!

Love What You’ve Got… For a month try not to buy anything brand new (apart from essentials) because using what we’ve already got can be the most eco-friendly thing we can do! Charity shops, online swaps, or even a repair project can turn “old” items into newfound favourites. It's good for the environment and adds fun and flair to your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last Sussex Green Hub of the year is on Saturday 28th December (10am-1pm), United Reformed Church, Springfield Road, Horshan, RH12 2RG. we’re then back on Saturday 25th January from 10am-2.30pm.

www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk

www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/sussex-green-hub