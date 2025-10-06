Sussex Green Living: Repair starts here

While national priorities shift, Sussex is getting on with the job. Repair Cafés across the county are already showing what a real circular economy looks like: people helping each other to fix broken things, keep useful items in use and stop waste before it starts.

The wider picture is equally stark. Landfill sites across the country now cover an area almost as large as Greater London, while 12 million tonnes of council-collected rubbish is burned every year. * Reed said reuse, repair and recycling must become central to environmental policy and business growth. His words raised hopes that waste could be treated as a resource rather than something to bury or burn. Since then, the conversation has gone quieter, yet the need for action has only grown.

Across Sussex, Repair Cafés along are demonstrating what can be done. Volunteers with practical skills sit alongside people who simply want to learn. Together they repair toasters, lamps, radios, clothes and toys, some fix bikes. Every fix prevents waste and passes on knowledge that might otherwise be lost.

A volunteer at Horsham Repair Café discusses a repair with a visitor.

Anyone can take part. Bring a broken item, watch and learn or volunteer if you have a skill to share. If you really need to purchase something new, choose products designed to last with spare parts and manuals available, ask a repair cafe fixer which brand to choose!

At a national level, groups such as The Restart Project are leading the call for change. Their open letter, supported by UK businesses, urges government to make repair easier and cheaper by ensuring access to parts, information and fairer product design standards. You can help by asking your MP to sign the Repair and Reuse Declaration, which calls for stronger rights for consumers to repair what they own. https://therestartproject.org/campaigns/repair-reuse-declaration/

We have been taught for years to throw things away, but there is no ‘away’, these habits need to change. These repair spaces and communities continue to grow, there are now nearly 40 repair cafes in Sussex, many of them offer other circular economy services such as bottle refills, garden and kitchen tool sharpening.

International Repair Day falls on 18 October and it is the perfect time to put these ideas into action. Ask your MP to sign the declaration and visit your local Repair Café, meet the volunteers and see what can be saved. You can find one near you at: https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/repair/